“Tailor billed 500 less” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 7, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Tuesday, October 7, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 7, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Tailor billed 500 less for offensive suit? (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 7, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final part of the clue, "offensive suit," is your direct definition. What's a five-letter legal term for a written statement that harms a reputation?

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a clever combination of an anagram and subtraction of a Roman numeral.

Identify the Fodder: The letters you need to manipulate are from the words "Tailor billed."

Process: Take the letters from BILLED and the first letter of Tailor, then remove the Roman numeral for 500 (D). Now, rearrange the remaining letters to form your five-letter answer!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, October 7, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, October 7, 2025: LIBEL

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “offensive suit” is a direct definition for LIBEL , which is a form of defamation (an “offensive suit” or statement).

is a direct definition for , which is a form of defamation (an “offensive suit” or statement). Wordplay: This is a fantastic subtraction and anagram clue. The letters come from an anagram of BILLED with T he first letter of T ailor. The letters are T-A-I-L-O-R-B-I-L-L-E-D . The phrase “500 less” tells you to remove the Roman numeral for 500, which is D . The remaining letters ( B-I-L-L-E ) are then rearranged (indicated by “billed” being used as the wordplay) to form LIBEL .

This is a fantastic and clue.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!

