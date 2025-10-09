“Me? Doing bad, kind of blue” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 9, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Thursday, October 9, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 9, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Me? Doing bad, kind of blue (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 9, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final part of the clue, “kind of blue,” is your direct definition. What’s a six-letter name for a very dark, purplish-blue color?

The final part of the clue, “kind of blue,” is your direct definition. What’s a six-letter name for a very dark, purplish-blue color? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a simple homophone clue, where a part of the answer sounds like something written in the clue.

This is a simple homophone clue, where a part of the answer sounds like something written in the clue. Identify the Fodder: Look at the first half of the clue: “Me? Doing bad.”

Look at the first half of the clue: “Me? Doing bad.” Process: The name of the color you’re looking for sounds like the phrase “I’m doing bad” or “I’m low”—the literal sounds of the words “I” and “DIGO” (as in, “I’m low”). Put those phonetic elements together to form the six-letter color!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, October 9, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, October 9, 2025: INDIGO

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “kind of blue” is a direct definition for INDIGO, which is a deep, rich blue color.

“kind of blue” is a direct definition for INDIGO, which is a deep, rich blue color. Wordplay: This is a fantastic homophone clue, indicated by the word “Me?”, which is a phonetic indicator for the letter “I”.

The clue asks for a word that sounds like “I’M LOW” but is phrased as a question and a state of feeling bad: “Me? Doing bad.”

“Me?” sounds like “I”

“Doing bad” sounds like “DIG”

“Kind of blue” sounds like “O”

Putting the sounds together: “I” + “N” + “DI” + “GO” (I’m low indigo), which is the name of the color.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!

