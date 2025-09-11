“Blank white squares…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 11, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Thursday, September 11, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 11, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Blank white squares in a box? The first of tricky problems (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 11, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first part of the clue, “Blank white squares in a box?” is your direct definition. Think of a very common household item.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, September 11, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, September 11, 2025: TISSUES

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Blank white squares in a box?” is a direct, witty definition for TISSUES .

is a direct, witty definition for . Wordplay: This is a classic charade clue. T comes from T he first of t ricky. ISSUES is a direct synonym for “problems.” Putting it all together gives you T + ISSUES = TISSUES .

This is a classic charade clue.

What did you think of today's Minute Cryptic? Let us know!