“100% leather lingerie’s always…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 13, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Saturday, September 13, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 13, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

100% leather lingerie’s always turning heads (3)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 13, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The phrase "turning heads" is a huge signal. This is a classic hidden word clue, meaning the answer is literally found, in order, inside the words that follow.

Look Inside the Words: Your three-letter answer is hiding in plain sight. Look very closely at the phrase "leather lingerie's always."

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, September 13, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, September 13, 2025: ALL

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “100%” is a direct definition for ALL , as in “all of it.”

is a direct definition for , as in “all of it.” Wordplay: The phrase “turning heads” is a fantastic indicator that the answer is a hidden word. The letters A-L-L are found sequentially inside the words: leather lingerie’s always

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!