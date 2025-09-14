“Raise centre of net…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 14, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Sunday, September 14, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 14, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Raise centre of net in badminton? (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 14, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word, “Raise,” is your direct definition. What’s a seven-letter word that can be a synonym for “to bring up” or “to talk about”?

The first word, is your direct definition. What’s a seven-letter word that can be a synonym for “to bring up” or “to talk about”? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This clue is a clever combination of a letter extraction and a homophone.

This clue is a clever combination of a letter extraction and a homophone. Identify the Parts: You’ll need the letters from “net” and “badminton.” You’ll also need the first letter of “in” and the final letter of “badminton.”

You’ll need the letters from “net” and “badminton.” You’ll also need the first letter of “in” and the final letter of “badminton.” Process: The phrase “centre of” is a synonym for the word TION. The letters from “net” are a clever pun that sounds like “T” and the rest of the words are what makes up the rest of the answer.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, September 14, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, September 14, 2025: MENTION

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Raise” is a direct definition for MENTION , as in to “raise a topic” or “mention a topic.”

is a direct definition for , as in to “raise a topic” or “mention a topic.” Wordplay: This is a fantastic “charade” and pun. The letters M-E-N are a clever pun on the phrase “centre of net in badminton,” with TION being a synonym for “net.” Putting it all together gives you MENTION .

This is a fantastic “charade” and pun.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!