“Tingers tolded…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 15, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Monday, September 15, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 15, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Tingers tolded!? (4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 15, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

  • Think Outside the Box: This clue is a little different! It’s a clever puzzle where the letters of the answer are taken from a phrase within the clue.
  • Simple Definition: The words “Tingers tolded” are a clever pun that, when said out loud, sound like a phrase that would define the answer.
  • Say It Out Loud: What does “Tingers tolded” sound like? What do you get when you “fold” your “fingers”?

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, September 15, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, September 15, 2025:

FIST

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • Definition: The entire phrase “Tingers tolded!?” is a brilliant pun that sounds like “fingers folded.” What you get when you fold your fingers is a FIST.
  • Wordplay: This is a classic “charade” and pun. The clue is a phonetic misrepresentation of the phrase that defines the answer.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!

