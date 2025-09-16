“Listen out for Mum…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 16, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Tuesday, September 16, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 16, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Listen out for Mum (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 16, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final part of the clue, “Mum,” is your direct definition. What’s a six-letter word that means a person is being quiet or not speaking?

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, September 16, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, September 16, 2025: SILENT

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Mum” is a direct definition for SILENT , as in “keeping mum” about something.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!