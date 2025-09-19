“David selflessly took off…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 19, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Friday, September 19, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 19, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

David selflessly took off armour, pulled back slingshot, eviscerated giant (4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 19, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final word, “giant,” is your direct definition. What’s a four-letter word that means immense or huge?

The final word, is your direct definition. What’s a four-letter word that means immense or huge? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This clue is an “all-in-one” or “allusive” puzzle, where the entire phrase cleverly defines the answer. Think about the scale of the challenge David faced in the famous biblical story.

This clue is an “all-in-one” or “allusive” puzzle, where the entire phrase cleverly defines the answer. Think about the scale of the challenge David faced in the famous biblical story. Combined Logic: The story of David and Goliath is about a small person defeating a huge opponent. The word you’re looking for describes the size of that opponent.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, September 19, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, September 19, 2025: VAST

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “giant” is a direct definition for VAST , as in something of great size.

is a direct definition for , as in something of great size. Wordplay: This is a classic “all-in-one” clue, where the entire phrase is a whimsical definition. The story of David and Goliath, and the immense task of defeating a VAST giant, serves as the wordplay for the word itself.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!