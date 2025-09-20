“Religious space cosmonaut…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 20, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Saturday, September 20, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 20, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Religious space cosmonaut struggling with lack of oxygen (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 20, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

The first part of the clue, is your direct definition. What’s a seven-letter word for a sacred or holy place? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This clue is a clever combination of an anagram and a removal of letters. The word “struggling” is a huge signal, and the phrase “lack of oxygen” is a key instruction.

The letters you need to “jumble up” are from the word Process: Take the letters from cosmonaut, remove the letters indicated by “lack of oxygen” (think of the chemical symbol for oxygen), and then rearrange the remaining letters to form your seven-letter answer!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, September 20, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, September 20, 2025: SANCTUM

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Religious space” is a direct definition for SANCTUM , a word for a sacred or very private place.

is a direct definition for , a word for a sacred or very private place. Wordplay: This is a classic anagram clue with a twist. The word “struggling” is the anagram indicator, telling you to rearrange the letters. The phrase “lack of oxygen” tells you to remove the two O’s from cOsmonaut . This leaves you with the letters c, s, m, n, a, u, t . Anagramming these letters gives you SANCTUM .

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!