“US coin forsaken by…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 21, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Sunday, September 21, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 21, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

US coin forsaken by New York stockholder? (3)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 21, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

  • Think Simple Definition: The first part of the clue, “US coin,” is your direct definition. What’s a three-letter word that refers to a US coin?
  • Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a clever pun. You’ll need to think about American history to get this one.
  • Identify the Parts: The phrase “New York stockholder?” is a pun on the word you’re looking for, which is the name of a famous person who was a “stockholder” in the New World.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, September 21, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, September 21, 2025:

PEN

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • Definition: “US coin” is a direct definition for PEN, as in a penny.
  • Wordplay: This is a classic homophone and pun. The phrase “forsaken by New York stockholder?” is a witty pun for PEN, as in William Penn, who was a key figure and “stockholder” in the founding of the new world.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!

