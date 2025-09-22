“Campers on alert…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 22, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Monday, September 22, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 22, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Campers on alert… bears close to home (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 22, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final part of the clue, “bears close to home,” is your direct definition. What’s an eight-letter word for something that is very relevant or sensitive to you?

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, September 22, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, September 22, 2025: PERSONAL

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: "bears close to home" is a direct and clever definition for PERSONAL, as in a comment that "bears close to home" is a personal one.

Wordplay: This is a fantastic "all-in-one" clue. The phrase "Campers on alert" serves as a witty pun for a camper dealing with a bear, which is a very PERSONAL thing to be concerned about.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!