“Announced you are…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 23, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Tuesday, September 23, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 23, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Announced you are divorcing mature spouse (4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 23, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final word, “spouse,” is your direct definition. What’s a four-letter word that means a partner or a spouse?

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The word "Announced" is a huge signal. This is a classic homophone clue, meaning you need to find a word that sounds like another word in the clue.

Look for the Sounds: You'll need to find a word that sounds like "you are" and another word that sounds like "mature" to form your answer.

Process: The answer is a homophone for the phrase "mature" and "you."

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, September 23, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, September 23, 2025: MATE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “spouse” is a direct definition for MATE , a common word for a partner.

Wordplay: The word "Announced" is the homophone indicator, telling you to find a word that sounds like another word in the clue. The answer is a homophone for the word "mature," as in "mate." The word "you are" is a clever pun that points to the word you're looking for.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!