“12 – 55 + n = 9 – 12…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 24, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Wednesday, September 24, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 24, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

12 – 55 + n = 9 – 12 (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 24, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The answer is a shortened word for “between.”

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This clue is a tricky one that uses a witty pun. The entire phrase cleverly points to the answer.

Don't Do the Math! The numbers are the key, not the equation. Think about what a person of a certain age might be called.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, September 24, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, September 24, 2025: TWEEN

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: The entire phrase is a direct, witty definition for TWEEN , which is a shortened word for “between.”

Wordplay: This is a classic "all-in-one" or "allusive" clue. A tween is a person between the ages of 12 and 9. The clue contains the numbers 12 and 9, which allude to the two numbers that define the age range of a TWEEN.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!