“PR pro .rD? (4, 6)” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 26, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Friday, September 26, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 26, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

PR pro .rD? (4, 6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 26, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Your answer has two parts. You’ll need a word that means “turn” and another word for a “medical professional.” Process: Put a word for “turn” together with a word for a “medical professional” to form your answer.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, September 26, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, September 26, 2025: SPIN DOCTOR

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: A SPIN DOCTOR is a “PR pro” who is paid to make a situation look better than it is.

Wordplay: This is a fantastic "charade" clue. SPIN is a word for "turn." DOCTOR is a word for a "medical professional." Putting it all together gives you SPIN DOCTOR.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!