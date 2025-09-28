“Ballpark teams'” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 28, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Sunday, September 28, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 28, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Ballpark teams’ tie-breaker (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 28, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The word “Ballpark” is your direct definition. What’s an eight-letter word for an educated guess or rough calculation?

The word is a huge signal. This is a classic , meaning you have to rearrange a set of letters to find your answer. Identify the Fodder: The letters you need to “jumble up” are from the words “teams’ tie.”

The letters you need to “jumble up” are from the words Process: Take the letters from TEAMS and TIE and rearrange them to form your eight-letter answer!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, September 28, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, September 28, 2025: ESTIMATE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Ballpark” is a direct definition for ESTIMATE , as in a “ballpark estimate.”

Wordplay: The word "breaker" is the anagram indicator, telling you to rearrange the letters. The letters to be rearranged are from TEAMS' TIE. Anagramming the letters of T-E-A-M-S-T-I-E gives you ESTIMATE.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!