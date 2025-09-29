“Slender shiny sharpened” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 29, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Monday, September 29, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 29, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Slender shiny sharpened steel strikers!? (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 29, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The phrase “sharpened steel strikers” is your direct definition. What’s a six-letter word for sharp, bladed weapons?

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, September 29, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, September 29, 2025: SWORDS

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “sharpened steel strikers” is a direct definition for SWORDS , which are long, bladed weapons used for striking.

is a direct definition for , which are long, bladed weapons used for striking. Wordplay: This is a fantastic “all-in-one” clue. The words “Slender,” “shiny,” and “sharpened steel” are all characteristics that describe SWORDS. The entire clue acts as a collective description of the single object.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!