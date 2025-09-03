Home » Gaming » “Injured by a third party” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 3, 2025

“Injured by a third party” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 3, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Wednesday, September 3, 2025!

"Midday exhibit oddly cancelled?" Today's Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 4, 2025

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 3, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Injured by a third party (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 3, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

  • Think Simple Definition: The word “party” is your direct definition.
  • Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a tricky one that uses a homophone—a word that sounds like another. The whole phrase “by a third party” is a clue that sounds like the answer.
  • Say it Out Loud: Focus on the phrase “by a third.” What does that sound like? The answer is what you might call a type of party.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, September 3, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, September 3, 2025:

BIRTHDAY

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • Definition: The entire clue serves as a brilliant pun. The answer, BIRTHDAY, is a type of party.
  • Wordplay: This is a fantastic homophone clue. The phrase “by a third” is a homophone for the word BIRTH and “party” is a homophone for DAY. Putting them together gives you BIRTHDAY.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Roblox Snowball Battles Codes (September 2025)

Today’s NYT Wordle #1539 Hints, Answers – September 5, 2025

“Getting into gear” Today’s NYT Strands #551 Hints and Answers...

Today’s TeuTeuf Travle Answer and Hints for #995 – September...

Today’s NYT Connections #817 Hints, Answers – September 5, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1320 Hints And Answers – September 5, 2025

Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1323 Answer and Hints – September 5,...

Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For September 4,2025

Today’s Flagle Answer and Hints #1292, September 5, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1225, September 5, 2025