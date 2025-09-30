“Little bit of whisky?” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 30, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Tuesday, September 30, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 30, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Little bit of whisky? Not at two in the morning! (4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 30, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first part, “Little bit,” is your direct definition. What’s a four-letter word for the smallest possible piece of something?

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a "charade" clue, where you build the answer by stacking two or more wordplay components together.

Identify the Parts: You'll need the letters from "whisky" and the time.

Process: Take the first letter of whisky. Then, what does the phrase "Not at two in the morning" suggest about the time? Think of the letters that represent the word for time, but are not the letters that make up the word "two."

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, September 30, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, September 30, 2025: ATOM

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Little bit” is a direct definition for ATOM , referring to a tiny, indivisible particle.

Wordplay: This is a fantastic "charade" clue. A comes from the first letter of whisky. TOM is the word you get when you remove the word "not" from the phrase "Not at two in the morning!" The phrase is a brilliant pun for ATOM.

This is a fantastic “charade” clue.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!