“Midday exhibit oddly cancelled?” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 4, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Thursday, September 4, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 4, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Midday exhibit oddly cancelled? (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 4, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word, "Midday," is your direct definition. What's a six-letter word for the middle of the day?

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This clue is a little different! It's a clever puzzle where the letters of the answer are taken from various words within the clue.

Identify the Parts: Your six-letter answer is hiding in plain sight. Look very closely at the words "exhibit oddly." You'll need to take the first letter of "exhibit" and the letters of the word "oddly."

Process: The word "cancelled" is a huge clue. It is an anagram indicator, meaning you need to rearrange the letters to find your answer.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, September 4, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, September 4, 2025: TWELVE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: "Midday" is the direct definition for TWELVE. Midday is noon, or 12:00.

Wordplay: This is a classic anagram clue. The word "cancelled" is the anagram indicator, telling you to rearrange the letters. The letters to be rearranged are from the word "twelve," which is a clever pun. An anagram of the letters T-W-E-L-V-E gives you TWELVE.

This is a classic anagram clue. The word “cancelled” is the anagram indicator, telling you to rearrange the letters.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!