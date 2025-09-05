“Fifty-one trillion litres?” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 5, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Friday, September 5, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 5, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Fifty-one trillion litres, to be precise (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 5, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final part of the clue, “to be precise,” is your direct definition. What’s a seven-letter word that means to be exact or without exaggeration?

The final part of the clue, is your direct definition. What’s a seven-letter word that means to be exact or without exaggeration? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The word “precise” is a huge signal. This is a classic anagram indicator , meaning you have to rearrange a set of letters to find your answer.

The word is a huge signal. This is a classic , meaning you have to rearrange a set of letters to find your answer. Identify the Parts: The letters you need to rearrange are from the first part of the clue. You’ll need the Roman numerals for “fifty-one” and the letters that are left in “trillion litres.”

The letters you need to rearrange are from the first part of the clue. You’ll need the Roman numerals for “fifty-one” and the letters that are left in Process: Take the Roman numerals for fifty-one (LI) and the letters from “trillion litres” and rearrange them.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, September 5, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, September 5, 2025: LITERAL

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “to be precise” is the direct definition for LITERAL .

is the direct definition for . Wordplay: This is a classic anagram clue. “precise” is the anagram indicator , telling you to rearrange the letters. The Roman numerals for fifty-one are LI . The letters to be rearranged are from trillion litres , specifically TERAL . Putting the letters together gives you LITERAL .

This is a classic anagram clue. is the , telling you to rearrange the letters.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!