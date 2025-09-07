“False start, exiting…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 7, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Sunday, September 7, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 7, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

False start, exiting Boston roundabout (3, 2)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 7, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word, “False,” is your direct definition. What’s a phrase that means “not true” or “not correct”?

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This clue is a clever combination of a letter extraction and a homophone.

Identify the Parts: Your five-letter answer is hiding in plain sight. You'll need the letters from "Boston roundabout."

Process: The word "start" is a synonym for the word SO. The phrase "exiting Boston roundabout" is a pun that sounds like the word NOT.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, September 7, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, September 7, 2025: NOT SO

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “False” is a direct definition for the phrase NOT SO , as in “not true.”

Wordplay: This is a fantastic "charade" and pun. The phrase "False start" is a pun on the phrase NOT SO, which is the answer. The letters from "Boston roundabout" are a clever pun on the word NOT, which is a homophone for "knot," a common object on a roundabout.

This is a fantastic “charade” and pun.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!