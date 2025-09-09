“Liking when head…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 9, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Tuesday, September 9, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 9, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Liking when head of state becomes centrist? (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 9, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word, “Liking,” is your direct definition. What’s a five-letter word that can be a synonym for “liking”?

The first word, is your direct definition. What’s a five-letter word that can be a synonym for “liking”? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This clue is a clever combination of letter extraction and a homophone.

This clue is a clever combination of letter extraction and a homophone. Identify the Parts: You’ll need the first letter of “state.” Then, you need to find a group of letters that sound like the word “centrist.”

You’ll need the first letter of “state.” Then, you need to find a group of letters that sound like the word “centrist.” Process: Take the first letter and then add the letters that sound like the other words in the clue!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, September 9, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, September 9, 2025: TASTE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Liking” is a direct definition for TASTE , as in having a liking for something.

is a direct definition for , as in having a liking for something. Wordplay: This is a fantastic “charade” and pun. The phrase “head of state” gives you the letters S , and the word “centrist” gives you the letters T , E , and A . The letters from these words, when combined, give you TASTE .

This is a fantastic “charade” and pun.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!