Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 10, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Sunday, August 10, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Server’s mistake leads to food arriving unusually late today (5)

Our Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 10, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first part of the clue, “Server’s mistake,” is your direct definition. What is a specific mistake a server in a tennis match might make?

The first part of the clue, “Server’s mistake,” is your direct definition. What is a specific mistake a server in a tennis match might make? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This clue is a little different! It’s a clever double-meaning clue where the wordplay is hidden in the larger context of the clue itself.

This clue is a little different! It’s a clever double-meaning clue where the wordplay is hidden in the larger context of the clue itself. Look for the Puns: The clue is a classic pun. Think about what a server’s “mistake” is and then how the rest of the clue, “food arriving unusually late today,” is a clever description of that mistake.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, August 10, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, August 10, 2025 FAULT

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Server’s mistake” is a direct definition for FAULT , referring to an incorrect serve in a tennis match.

is a direct definition for , referring to an incorrect serve in a tennis match. Wordplay: The phrase “leads to food arriving unusually late today” is a very clever way of describing the same mistake. A server who is too slow is making a FAULT in a different sense. The letters of the answer are also subtly embedded in the clue: Food arriving unusually late today.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!