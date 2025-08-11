Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 11, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Monday, August 11, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Gravity department’s brief introduction to Hawking (5)

Our Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 11, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word, “Gravity,” is the direct definition. What’s a five-letter word that can be a synonym for “gravity,” as in seriousness or a weighty topic?

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, August 11, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, August 11, 2025 DEPTH

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: "Gravity" is the direct definition for DEPTH, as in the seriousness or significance of a subject.

Wordplay: This is a classic anagram clue. "brief" is the anagram indicator, telling you to rearrange the letters of the following phrase. The fodder for the anagram comes from a four-letter abbreviation of "department's" (DEPT) and the first letter of "Hawking" (H). Rearranging the letters of DEPT + H gives you DEPTH.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!