Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 12, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Tuesday, August 12, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

House cat got fixed by vet centre (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 12, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word, “House,” is your direct definition. What’s a seven-letter word that refers to a small, often rural, type of home?

The first word, is your direct definition. What’s a seven-letter word that refers to a small, often rural, type of home? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The word “fixed” is a classic anagram indicator . This means you’ll need to rearrange a set of letters to find your answer.

The word is a classic . This means you’ll need to rearrange a set of letters to find your answer. Identify the Fodder: The letters you need to “fix” come from two places. You’ll need the letters from “cat got” and a specific letter from “vet centre.” The word “centre” is a hint to take the middle letter of a word.

The letters you need to “fix” come from two places. You’ll need the letters from and a specific letter from The word “centre” is a hint to take the middle letter of a word. Process: Take the letters from CAT and GOT, and then add the very middle letter of VET. Now, rearrange all those letters to form your seven-letter answer!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, August 12, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, August 12, 2025 COTTAGE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “House” is a direct definition for COTTAGE .

is a direct definition for . Wordplay: This is a classic anagram clue. “fixed” is the anagram indicator , telling you to rearrange the letters of the following phrase. The fodder for the anagram comes from the letters of CAT and GOT as well as the middle letter of VET which is E . Rearranging the letters of C-A-T-G-O-T-E gives you COTTAGE .

This is a classic anagram clue. is the , telling you to rearrange the letters of the following phrase.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!