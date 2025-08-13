Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 13, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Wednesday, August 13, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Even Tom Cruise chases female attention (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 13, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

The last word of the clue, “attention,” is your direct definition. What’s a five-letter word for concentrating on something? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The word “Even” is the biggest hint in this clue. In cryptic crosswords, this tells you to take the even-numbered letters from a word.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, August 13, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, August 13, 2025 FOCUS

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “attention” is the direct definition for FOCUS . To give attention to something is to focus on it.

is the direct definition for . To give attention to something is to focus on it. Wordplay: This is a classic “letter extraction” and “charade” clue. “Even” is the indicator, telling you to take the even letters from T-o-M C-r-U-i-S-e , which gives you O C U S . The word “female” represents the single letter F . The word “chases” tells you that F comes before, or “chases,” the other letters. Putting it all together gives you F + OCUS = FOCUS .

This is a classic “letter extraction” and “charade” clue.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!