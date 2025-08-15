Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 15, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Friday, August 15, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Supply at party is unusually billed? (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 15, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The clue is a pun on the physical features of an animal. Think of a creature with a very distinct and unusual "bill."

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The word "unusually" is a classic anagram indicator, meaning you have to rearrange the letters of other words in the clue to find your answer.

Identify the Fodder: The letters you need to "jumble up" are found in the first part of the clue: "Supply at party is."

Process: Take the letters from AT PARTY and combine them with the letters from SUPPLY and IS. Rearrange all those letters to form an animal's name!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, August 15, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, August 15, 2025: PLATYPUS

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: "unusually billed" is a perfect description of a PLATYPUS, a mammal with a duck-like bill.

Wordplay: This is a classic anagram clue. "unusually" is the anagram indicator, telling you to rearrange the letters. The letters to be rearranged are from AT PARTY IS and the letters from SUPPLY. Anagramming all of those letters gives you PLATYPUS.

This is a classic anagram clue. is the , telling you to rearrange the letters.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!