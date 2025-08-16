Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 16, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Saturday, August 16, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Dry showerhead? Ring plumber fruitlessly (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 16, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word, “Dry,” is your direct definition. What’s a five-letter word that can be a synonym for “not drunk”?

The first word, is your direct definition. What’s a five-letter word that can be a synonym for “not drunk”? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The word “fruitlessly” is a huge signal. This is a classic “letter extraction” type clue, where the letters of your answer are found scattered within the clue itself.

The word is a huge signal. This is a classic “letter extraction” type clue, where the letters of your answer are found scattered within the clue itself. Look for the Letters: Your five-letter answer is hiding in plain sight. Take the letters from S howerhead, O ther, B ath, E vening, R ain.

Your five-letter answer is hiding in plain sight. Take the letters from howerhead, ther, ath, vening, ain. Don’t Get Distracted: The words “showerhead,” “ring,” and “plumber” are all there to throw you off. Focus on the core wordplay.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, August 16, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, August 16, 2025: SOBER

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Dry” is a direct definition for SOBER .

is a direct definition for . Wordplay: This is a classic “letter extraction” and “fruitlessly” is the clever indicator. It tells you to find the letters of the answer hidden within the other words of the clue. The letters for SOBER are hidden in Showerhead? Ring plumber fruitlessly. The letters are S from Showerhead, O from Other, B from Bath, E from Evening, and R from Rain.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!