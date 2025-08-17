Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 17, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Sunday, August 17, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Niece’s starting to be captivated by looping race: lots of Hot Wheels? (6, 3)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 17, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The clue is a clever pun. The answer is what you might call a collection of toy cars that someone has secretly taken.

The clue is a clever pun. The answer is what you might call a collection of toy cars that someone has secretly taken. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The word “looping” is a huge signal. This is a classic anagram indicator , meaning you’ll need to rearrange a set of letters to find your answer.

The word is a huge signal. This is a classic , meaning you’ll need to rearrange a set of letters to find your answer. Identify the Parts: Your answer is a two-word phrase. The second word is a simple synonym for “race.” The first word is an anagram of the remaining letters of the clue!

Your answer is a two-word phrase. The second word is a simple synonym for “race.” The first word is an anagram of the remaining letters of the clue! Don’t Get Distracted: “Hot Wheels” and “Niece’s” are there to throw you off. Focus on the core wordplay.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, August 17, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, August 17, 2025: STOLEN CAR

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “lots of Hot Wheels?” is a fantastic pun for STOLEN CAR , as a collection of Hot Wheels can be thought of as a “car” that was “stolen” in play.

is a fantastic pun for , as a collection of Hot Wheels can be thought of as a “car” that was “stolen” in play. Wordplay: This is a classic anagram clue. “looping” is the anagram indicator , telling you to rearrange the letters. The second word, CAR , is a direct synonym for “race.” The first word, STOLEN , is a clever anagram of the remaining words in the clue: Niece’s and to be . The letters from these words ( N-I-E-C-E-S-T-O-B-E ) are rearranged to form STOLEN .

This is a classic anagram clue. is the , telling you to rearrange the letters.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!