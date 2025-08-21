“Final exam from a tertiary…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 21, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Thursday, August 21, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Final exam from a tertiary student with careless typos (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 21, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first part of the clue, "Final exam," is your direct definition. Think of a very specific, serious type of final examination.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The phrase "careless typos" is a huge signal. This is a classic anagram indicator, meaning you'll need to rearrange a set of letters to find your answer.

Identify the Fodder: The letters you need to "jumble up" come from the second half of the clue. Take the letters from the word typos and combine them with the letter A from the word "a" and the letter U from the word "student."

Process: Take the letters from TYPOS, add the letter A and the letter U, and then shuffle them up!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, August 21, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, August 21, 2025: AUTOPSY

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: "Final exam" is a direct definition for AUTOPSY, as it's the final examination of a body.

Wordplay: This is a classic anagram clue. "careless typos" is the anagram indicator, telling you to rearrange the letters. The letters to be rearranged are from the word TYPOS, as well as the letter A from the word "a" and the letter U from the word "student". Anagramming the letters of A-U-T-Y-P-O-S gives you AUTOPSY.

This is a classic anagram clue. is the , telling you to rearrange the letters.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!