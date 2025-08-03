Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 3, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Sunday, August 3, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

“Goodbye!” you blurted out, after ladies undressed (5)

Our Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 3, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first part of the clue is your direct definition. What’s a five-letter word for “Goodbye!” ?

The first part of the clue is your direct definition. What’s a five-letter word for ? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This clue has two key elements in its wordplay. First, look at “you blurted out” —this is a classic signal for a homophone , a word that sounds like something else.

This clue has two key elements in its wordplay. First, look at —this is a classic signal for a , a word that sounds like something else. Pay Attention to Punctuation: In cryptic crosswords, “undressed” can mean just what it says: literally removing the “clothes,” or outer letters, from a word.

In cryptic crosswords, “undressed” can mean just what it says: literally removing the “clothes,” or outer letters, from a word. Combine the Parts: Take the middle letters from the word “ladies” and then add the letter that sounds like “you.”

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, August 3, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, August 3, 2025 ADIEU

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Goodbye!” is a direct definition for the French word ADIEU .

is a direct definition for the French word . Wordplay: This clue cleverly combines two cryptic devices.

This clue cleverly combines two cryptic devices. “undressed” signals you to remove the outer letters from “ladies” , leaving you with just A D I E .

signals you to remove the outer letters from , leaving you with just . “you blurted out” is a homophone clue, indicating that you should add the letter that sounds like “you”—the letter U .

is a clue, indicating that you should add the letter that sounds like “you”—the letter . Combining the parts (ADIE + U) gives you ADIEU.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did you crack that clever anagram, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!