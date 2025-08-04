Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 4, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Monday, August 4, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Deadly agent playing phone tag (8)

Our Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 4, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first part of the clue is your direct definition. What is another term for a “deadly agent”?

The first part of the clue is your direct definition. What is another term for a “deadly agent”? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The word “playing” is a classic signal for a common type of wordplay. It indicates that you need to rearrange or “play with” the letters of another word or phrase in the clue.

The word is a classic signal for a common type of wordplay. It indicates that you need to rearrange or “play with” the letters of another word or phrase in the clue. Identify the Fodder: Look for the letters that need to be “played with.” The letters of “phone tag” are exactly eight letters long, matching your answer count!

Look for the letters that need to be “played with.” The letters of “phone tag” are exactly eight letters long, matching your answer count! Combine and Anagram: Take the letters from “phone tag” and rearrange them to form a single, new word.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, August 4, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, August 4, 2025 PATHOGEN

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Deadly agent” directly defines our eight-letter answer: PATHOGEN , a microorganism that can cause disease.

directly defines our eight-letter answer: , a microorganism that can cause disease. Wordplay: “playing” is the anagram indicator , telling you to rearrange the letters of the following phrase.

is the , telling you to rearrange the letters of the following phrase. Taking the letters from PHONE TAG and shuffling them gives you PATHOGEN.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did you crack that clever anagram, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!