Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 5, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Tuesday, August 5, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Abor_ fr__nd_hip!? (3, 4)

Our Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 5, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The answer to this clue means to end a relationship with someone.

The answer to this clue means to end a relationship with someone. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The punctuation is a huge clue here. This isn’t a typical anagram or hidden word. This is a very clever pun that uses the visual appearance of the clue itself to spell out the answer.

The punctuation is a huge clue here. This isn’t a typical anagram or hidden word. This is a very clever pun that uses the visual appearance of the clue itself to spell out the answer. Look for a “Break”: The underscores ( _ ) are literally breaking up the word “friendship.” This should point you toward a word that means “to sever” or “break.”

The underscores ( ) are literally breaking up the word “friendship.” This should point you toward a word that means “to sever” or “break.” Missing Letters: The letters that have been replaced by underscores are the clue to the second word of your answer. What are the two letters missing from fr__nd_hip ? Think about what those two letters could represent in a relationship.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, August 5, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, August 5, 2025 CUT TIES

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: CUT TIES is an idiom that means to end a relationship or friendship. The phrase “Abor_ fr__nd_hip!?” is a fantastic punning representation of this.

Wordplay: This is a very creative visual and verbal pun.

The underscores (_) literally CUT the word “friendship” in two.

The missing letters from fr__nd_hip are i and e. These letters are removed, or “cut,” from the word. When you take out the i and e, what’s left is fr nd hip. The i and e are removed, or “cut.” The i and e are homophones for “ties.” The letters i and e spell IE.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did you crack that clever anagram, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!