Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 7, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Thursday, August 7, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Hate a self-absorbed flirt (5)

Our Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 7, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The last word of the clue, “flirt,” is your direct definition. What’s a five-letter word that’s a synonym for “to flirt”?

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, August 7, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, August 7, 2025 TEASE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: "Flirt" is the direct definition for the word TEASE. To "tease" someone can mean to flirt playfully.

Wordplay: "self-absorbed" is the anagram indicator, telling you to rearrange the letters of the preceding words. Taking the letters from HATE A and shuffling them gives you T-E-A-S-E.



What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!