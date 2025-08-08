Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 8, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Friday, August 8, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Song at night club leaves Lucy transfixed by mirrorball? (7)

Our Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 8, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word of the clue, "Song," is a direct definition of the answer. Think of a specific type of song often used to soothe someone to sleep.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a clever "charade" type clue, where you build the answer by putting smaller pieces together.

Identify the Parts: Your seven-letter answer is formed by combining three separate parts found in the clue.

Combine the Pieces: Take a four-letter word that means "to soothe," add the letter from the word "at," and finish with the word "by."

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, August 8, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, August 8, 2025 LULLABY

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Song” is the direct definition for LULLABY .

is the direct definition for . Wordplay: This is a classic charade clue, where the answer is built from individual parts. LULL is a four-letter word that means to soothe or calm, which is the purpose of a lullaby. The single letter A comes directly from the word “at” . The two-letter word BY comes directly from the word “by” . Putting the three parts together gives you LULL + A + BY = LULLABY .

This is a classic charade clue, where the answer is built from individual parts.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!