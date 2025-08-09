Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 9, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Saturday, August 9, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Dave stupidly accepted $0.01 for $0.02? (6)

Our Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 9, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The answer is what you might offer someone who has made a bad deal—like accepting one cent for two cents.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a tricky one that uses a homophone—a word that sounds like another. The question mark at the end is a big hint that you're looking for a pun.

Say it Out Loud: Focus on the second part of the clue: "accepted $0.01 for $0.02". A cent for a deuce… what does that sound like?

Don't Overthink Dave: The name "Dave" and the word "stupidly" are there to distract you. The heart of the clue lies in the pun.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, August 9, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, August 9, 2025 ADVICE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: The entire clue serves as a brilliant pun. The answer, ADVICE , is something you’d give to someone who makes a foolish transaction.

Wordplay: This is a fantastic homophone clue. The transaction of a cent for a deuce is a price. The phrase "A price" sounds exactly like ADVICE.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!