Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, July 30, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Wednesday, July 30, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Humans maybe evolved armpits to conserve energy (8)

Our Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on July 30, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

One part of the clue directly defines the answer. What group of creatures, encompassing humans, is known for their evolutionary journey? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! Look out for words like “evolved” or “maybe.” These are classic signals for a common cryptic device where the letters of some words are jumbled up to form the answer.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, July 30, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, July 30, 2025 PRIMATES

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: "Humans" refers to PRIMATES, the order of mammals that includes humans, apes, and monkeys. The "maybe evolved" part guides you towards this broader biological category.

Wordplay: The word "evolved" acts as an anagram indicator, telling you to rearrange the letters. The letters to be rearranged come from "armpits" and the first letter of "energy" (E). Rearranging (ARMPIST + E) gives you PRIMATES.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did you crack that clever anagram, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!