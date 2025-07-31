Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, July 31, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Wednesday, July 31, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Architect plastered pole’s spot? (3, 6)

Our Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on July 31, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: One part of the clue directly defines the answer. What location is famously associated with a “pole”?

One part of the clue directly defines the answer. What location is famously associated with a “pole”? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This clue has a classic cryptic structure often involving an anagram or a “hidden” element within the words. Look closely at the phrase “Architect plastered” .

This clue has a classic cryptic structure often involving an anagram or a “hidden” element within the words. Look closely at the phrase . Identify the Fodder: The word “plastered” here isn’t about applying plaster; in cryptic crosswords, it can be a classic anagram indicator , meaning to ‘mix up’ or ‘rearrange’ letters.

The word “plastered” here isn’t about applying plaster; in cryptic crosswords, it can be a classic , meaning to ‘mix up’ or ‘rearrange’ letters. The Hidden Gem: Can you rearrange the letters of “Architect” to find a word that, combined with the word “the,” points to the definition? Don’t forget the (3, 6), which tells you it’s a two-word answer, with three letters then six.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, July 31, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, July 31, 2025 THE ARCTIC

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “pole’s spot” directly defines THE ARCTIC , referring to the North Pole.

directly defines , referring to the North Pole. Wordplay: “plastered” acts as an anagram indicator, telling you to rearrange the letters of “Architect”. If you take the letters of ARCHITECT and rearrange them, you can form THE ARCTIC.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did you crack that clever anagram, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!