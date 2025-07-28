Today’s Narutodle Answers #452 (July 28, 2025)

Are you a true Shinobi who can recognize every character, jutsu, and quote from the Hidden Villages? Just like the popular LoLdle, Narutodle is the ultimate daily guessing game for every Naruto fanatic! It’s a unique twist on the Wordle-inspired craze, challenging your knowledge of the sprawling ninja world. If you live and breathe Naruto, then Narutodle is your daily mission. Here are all the answers for the latest Narutodle #452 for July 28, 2025.

Narutodle Answers for the 452th Edition (July 28, 2025)

Here are the answers for all game modes for Narutodle today:

Click to reveal Narutodle Classic answer Sasuke Uchiha

Click to reveal Narutodle Jutsu answer Killer B

Click to reveal Narutodle Quote answer Iruka Umino

Click to reveal Narutodle Eye answer Asura Otsutsuki

Today’s Narutodle answers really tested our ninja knowledge! The Jutsu choice was cool, especially for fans of unique fighting styles. The Eye mode was a deep cut, requiring players to remember even the most ancient characters. The quote was a heartwarming nod to one of Konoha’s most beloved sensei, always a good guess. And finally, Classic mode gave us a character who feels just right, being such a central figure in the series. All in all, a fun mix of challenges for today’s puzzle! I’d definitely rate this 4.5 out of 5!

Yesterday’s Narutodle Answers (#451)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s Narutodle (#451) Classic: Jugo

Jugo Jutsu: Onoki

Onoki Quote : Sai

: Sai Eye: Koharu Utatane

How to Play Narutodle

Unlike Wordle, Narutodle typically features several distinct game modes, each designed to test a different facet of your Naruto expertise. The core objective across all modes is to guess the correct Naruto character (or associated element) in the fewest possible tries.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes you’ll find in Narutodle:

Classic: In this mode, you need to guess a Naruto character. With each incorrect guess, various properties of the character are revealed, such as their village, affiliation, gender, clan, or unique abilities. You’ll use these clues to narrow down your options and identify the correct ninja. Indicators like green (correct), yellow (partial match), and red (incorrect) will guide your guesses.

Quote: This mode presents you with a famous line or phrase from the Naruto series. Your task is to guess which character uttered that specific quote. It's a test of your memory for dialogue and character personalities.

Jutsu: Get ready for action! In the Jutsu mode, you'll be shown a blurry or partially obscured GIF of a character performing a jutsu. With each incorrect guess, the GIF might become slightly clearer, revealing more details to help you identify the user of the technique.

Eye: Can you recognize a ninja by their eyes alone? This challenging mode shows a highly zoomed-in image of a character's eye (or dōjutsu). Each incorrect guess will zoom out slightly, revealing more of the face until you can make the correct identification.

That’s your daily dose of ninja challenges! Hope you have a fun time playing and maintaining that legendary winning streak, Dattebayo!