Today’s Narutodle Answers #466 (August 11, 2025)

Are you a true Shinobi who can recognize every character, jutsu, and quote from the Hidden Villages? Just like the popular LoLdle, Narutodle is the ultimate daily guessing game for every Naruto fanatic! It’s a unique twist on the Wordle-inspired craze, challenging your knowledge of the sprawling ninja world. If you live and breathe Naruto, then Narutodle is your daily mission. Here are all the answers for the latest Narutodle #466 for August 11, 2025.

Narutodle Answers for the 466th Edition (August 11, 2025)

Here are the answers for all game modes for Narutodle today:

Click to reveal Narutodle Classic answer Yugito Nii

Click to reveal Narutodle Jutsu answer Tenten

Click to reveal Narutodle Quote answer Ino Yamanaka

Click to reveal Narutodle Eye answer Kisame Hoshigaki

Today’s Narutodle was a very clever puzzle! The Jutsu category was a fun deep cut, making us think about a master of ninja tools. The Eye mode was a brilliant trick, forcing you to recall an Akatsuki member known more for his unique appearance. The Quote was a great nod to a beloved member of Team 10, while the Classic puzzle tested our knowledge of a powerful Jinchuriki from the Cloud Village. It was a well-rounded and challenging set! I’d rate this one a solid 4 out of 5!

Yesterday’s Narutodle Answers (#465)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s Narutodle (#465) Classic: Sai

Sai Jutsu: Gengetsu Hozuki

Gengetsu Hozuki Quote : Suigetsu Hozuki

: Suigetsu Hozuki Eye: Darui

How to Play Narutodle

Unlike Wordle, Narutodle typically features several distinct game modes, each designed to test a different facet of your Naruto expertise. The core objective across all modes is to guess the correct Naruto character (or associated element) in the fewest possible tries.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes you’ll find in Narutodle:

Classic: In this mode, you need to guess a Naruto character. With each incorrect guess, various properties of the character are revealed, such as their village, affiliation, gender, clan, or unique abilities. You’ll use these clues to narrow down your options and identify the correct ninja. Indicators like green (correct), yellow (partial match), and red (incorrect) will guide your guesses.

Quote: This mode presents you with a famous line or phrase from the Naruto series. Your task is to guess which character uttered that specific quote. It's a test of your memory for dialogue and character personalities.

Jutsu: Get ready for action! In the Jutsu mode, you'll be shown a blurry or partially obscured GIF of a character performing a jutsu. With each incorrect guess, the GIF might become slightly clearer, revealing more details to help you identify the user of the technique.

Eye: Can you recognize a ninja by their eyes alone? This challenging mode shows a highly zoomed-in image of a character's eye (or dōjutsu). Each incorrect guess will zoom out slightly, revealing more of the face until you can make the correct identification.

That’s your daily dose of ninja challenges! Hope you have a fun time playing and maintaining that legendary winning streak, Dattebayo!