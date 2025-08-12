Today’s Narutodle Answers #467 (August 12, 2025)

Are you a true Shinobi who can recognize every character, jutsu, and quote from the Hidden Villages? Just like the popular LoLdle, Narutodle is the ultimate daily guessing game for every Naruto fanatic! It’s a unique twist on the Wordle-inspired craze, challenging your knowledge of the sprawling ninja world. If you live and breathe Naruto, then Narutodle is your daily mission. Here are all the answers for the latest Narutodle #467 for August 12, 2025.

Narutodle Answers for the 467th Edition (August 12, 2025)

Here are the answers for all game modes for Narutodle today:

Click to reveal Narutodle Classic answer Shisui Uchiha

Click to reveal Narutodle Jutsu answer Kurenai Yuhi

Click to reveal Narutodle Quote answer Haku

Click to reveal Narutodle Eye answer Rin Nohara

Today’s Narutodle answers were a fantastic mix of challenges! The Jutsu category was a great choice, testing our knowledge of a genjutsu master from the Hidden Leaf. The Eye mode was a brilliant, plot-heavy puzzle, forcing us to think about a character who played a pivotal role in another ninja’s tragic past. The Quote was a great throwback to a key figure from a very early arc, while the Classic answer was a wonderful deep cut about a legendary Uchiha. A very clever and well-balanced puzzle! I’d rate this one 4.5 out of 5!

Yesterday’s Narutodle Answers (#466)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s Narutodle (#466) Classic: Yugito Nii

Yugito Nii Jutsu: Tenten

Tenten Quote : Ino Yamanaka

: Ino Yamanaka Eye: Kisame Hoshigaki

How to Play Narutodle

Unlike Wordle, Narutodle typically features several distinct game modes, each designed to test a different facet of your Naruto expertise. The core objective across all modes is to guess the correct Naruto character (or associated element) in the fewest possible tries.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes you’ll find in Narutodle:

Classic: In this mode, you need to guess a Naruto character. With each incorrect guess, various properties of the character are revealed, such as their village, affiliation, gender, clan, or unique abilities. You’ll use these clues to narrow down your options and identify the correct ninja. Indicators like green (correct), yellow (partial match), and red (incorrect) will guide your guesses.

Quote: This mode presents you with a famous line or phrase from the Naruto series. Your task is to guess which character uttered that specific quote. It's a test of your memory for dialogue and character personalities.

Jutsu: Get ready for action! In the Jutsu mode, you'll be shown a blurry or partially obscured GIF of a character performing a jutsu. With each incorrect guess, the GIF might become slightly clearer, revealing more details to help you identify the user of the technique.

Eye: Can you recognize a ninja by their eyes alone? This challenging mode shows a highly zoomed-in image of a character's eye (or dōjutsu). Each incorrect guess will zoom out slightly, revealing more of the face until you can make the correct identification.

That’s your daily dose of ninja challenges! Hope you have a fun time playing and maintaining that legendary winning streak, Dattebayo!