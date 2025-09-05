“Never go back on your word…” Today’s Narutodle Answers #491 (September 5, 2025)

Are you a true Shinobi who can recognize every character, jutsu, and quote from the Hidden Villages? Just like the popular LoLdle, Narutodle is the ultimate daily guessing game for every Naruto fanatic! It’s a unique twist on the Wordle-inspired craze, challenging your knowledge of the sprawling ninja world. If you live and breathe Naruto, then Narutodle is your daily mission. Here are all the answers for the latest Narutodle #491 for September 5, 2025.

Narutodle Hints And Answers for the 491st Edition (September 5, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s Narutodle:

Classic: Anbu Captain

Jutsu: The starting letter of the name is "K"

Quote: "Never go back on your word… and never give up. That's your ninja way… and as your mentor… I have no business whining!"

Eye: The starting letter of the name is "S"

Here are the answers for all game modes for Narutodle today:

Click to reveal Narutodle Classic answer Itachi Uchiha

Click to reveal Narutodle Jutsu answer Kabuto Yakushi

Click to reveal Narutodle Quote answer Jiraiya

Click to reveal Narutodle Eye answer Shikaku Nara

Today’s Narutodle answers were a perfect mix of challenges! The Classic puzzle was a fantastic choice, featuring a genius Uchiha who felt just right for the spot. The Jutsu pick was clever, making you think about a medical ninja with some serious snake abilities. The Quote was a great nod to a legendary Sannin, while the Eye category was a brilliant trick, forcing you to recall a master strategist instead of a dojutsu user. It was a well-rounded and challenging set! I’d give this one a solid 4.5 out of 5!

Yesterday’s Narutodle Answers (#490)

Here are answers to Yesterday’s Narutodle (#490)

Classic: Kurama

Kurama Jutsu: Asuma Sarutobi

Asuma Sarutobi Quote : Hinata Hyuga

: Hinata Hyuga Eye: Itachi Uchiha

How to Play Narutodle

Unlike Wordle, Narutodle typically features several distinct game modes, each designed to test a different facet of your Naruto expertise. The core objective across all modes is to guess the correct Naruto character (or associated element) in the fewest possible tries.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes you’ll find in Narutodle:

Classic: In this mode, you need to guess a Naruto character. With each incorrect guess, various properties of the character are revealed, such as their village, affiliation, gender, clan, or unique abilities. You'll use these clues to narrow down your options and identify the correct ninja. Indicators like green (correct), yellow (partial match), and red (incorrect) will guide your guesses.

Quote: This mode presents you with a famous line or phrase from the Naruto series. Your task is to guess which character uttered that specific quote. It's a test of your memory for dialogue and character personalities.

Jutsu: Get ready for action! In the Jutsu mode, you'll be shown a blurry or partially obscured GIF of a character performing a jutsu. With each incorrect guess, the GIF might become slightly clearer, revealing more details to help you identify the user of the technique.

Eye: Can you recognize a ninja by their eyes alone? This challenging mode shows a highly zoomed-in image of a character's eye (or dōjutsu). Each incorrect guess will zoom out slightly, revealing more of the face until you can make the correct identification.

That’s your daily dose of ninja challenges! Hope you have a fun time playing and maintaining that legendary winning streak, Dattebayo!