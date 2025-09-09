Home » Puzzles » “I can’t let you die…” Today’s Narutodle Answers #495 (September 9, 2025)

Anchit Srivastava
Are you a true Shinobi who can recognize every character, jutsu, and quote from the Hidden Villages? Just like the popular LoLdle, Narutodle is the ultimate daily guessing game for every Naruto fanatic! It’s a unique twist on the Wordle-inspired craze, challenging your knowledge of the sprawling ninja world. If you live and breathe Naruto, then Narutodle is your daily mission. Here are all the answers for the latest Narutodle #495 for September 9, 2025.

Narutodle Hints And Answers for the 495th Edition (September 9, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s Narutodle:

  • Classic: Brother of Madara Uchiha.
  • Jutsu: Fifth Hokage
  • Quote: “I can’t let you die… You’re all I have left to remember Kimimaro.”
  • Eye: The starting letter of the name is “Y”

Here are the answers for all game modes for Narutodle today:

Click to reveal Narutodle Classic answer
  • Temari
Click to reveal Narutodle Jutsu answer
  • Tsunade
Click to reveal Narutodle Quote answer
  • Jugo
Click to reveal Narutodle Eye answer
  • Yugito Nii

Today’s Narutodle was a very clever puzzle! The Classic category was a great pick, forcing you to think about a ninja from the Sand Village with a very large fan. The Jutsu was a solid choice, making you recall a legendary medical ninja with incredible strength. The Quote was a fun deep cut, asking you to remember a character who struggles with a cursed power, while the Eye mode was a brilliant trick, forcing you to think about a jinchuriki with cat-like abilities. It was a well-rounded and challenging set! I’d rate this one a solid 4 out of 5!

Yesterday’s Narutodle Answers (#494)

Here are answers to Yesterday’s Narutodle (#494)

  • Classic: Temari
  • Jutsu: Rock Lee
  • Quote: Itachi Uchiha
  • Eye: Baki

How to Play Narutodle

Unlike Wordle, Narutodle typically features several distinct game modes, each designed to test a different facet of your Naruto expertise. The core objective across all modes is to guess the correct Naruto character (or associated element) in the fewest possible tries.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes you’ll find in Narutodle:

  • Classic: In this mode, you need to guess a Naruto character. With each incorrect guess, various properties of the character are revealed, such as their village, affiliation, gender, clan, or unique abilities. You’ll use these clues to narrow down your options and identify the correct ninja. Indicators like green (correct), yellow (partial match), and red (incorrect) will guide your guesses.
  • Quote: This mode presents you with a famous line or phrase from the Naruto series. Your task is to guess which character uttered that specific quote. It’s a test of your memory for dialogue and character personalities.
  • Jutsu: Get ready for action! In the Jutsu mode, you’ll be shown a blurry or partially obscured GIF of a character performing a jutsu. With each incorrect guess, the GIF might become slightly clearer, revealing more details to help you identify the user of the technique.
  • Eye: Can you recognize a ninja by their eyes alone? This challenging mode shows a highly zoomed-in image of a character’s eye (or dōjutsu). Each incorrect guess will zoom out slightly, revealing more of the face until you can make the correct identification.

That’s your daily dose of ninja challenges! Hope you have a fun time playing and maintaining that legendary winning streak, Dattebayo!

