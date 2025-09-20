Home » Puzzles » “Thank you for letting me…” Today’s Narutodle Answers #506 (September 20, 2025)

by Anchit Srivastava
Are you a true Shinobi who can recognize every character, jutsu, and quote from the Hidden Villages? Just like the popular LoLdle, Narutodle is the ultimate daily guessing game for every Naruto fanatic! It’s a unique twist on the Wordle-inspired craze, challenging your knowledge of the sprawling ninja world. If you live and breathe Naruto, then Narutodle is your daily mission. Here are all the answers for the latest Narutodle #506 for September 20, 2025.

Narutodle Hints And Answers for the 506th Edition (September 20, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s Narutodle:

  • Classic: She is a Weapon Seller from Konoha.
  • Jutsu:  One of the smartest ninja who defeated hidan.
  • Quote: “Thank you for letting me be your mother. Thank you for being our son. Thank you!”
  • Eye: The starting letter of the name is “I”

Here are the answers for all game modes for Narutodle today:

Click to reveal Narutodle Classic answer
  • Tenten
Click to reveal Narutodle Jutsu answer
  • Shikamaru Nara
Click to reveal Narutodle Quote answer
  • Kushina Uzumaki
Click to reveal Narutodle Eye answer
  • Ino Yamanaka

Today’s Narutodle answers were a fantastic mix of challenges! The Classic puzzle was a great pick, forcing you to think about a ninja tool master from Team Guy. The Jutsu was a solid choice, making you recall a genius with a very specific shadow technique. The Quote was a perfect nod to a fiery-tempered, legendary kunoichi, while the Eye mode was a brilliant trick, forcing you to think about a master mind reader instead of a dojutsu user. It was a well-rounded and challenging set! I’d rate this one a solid 4.5 out of 5!

Yesterday’s Narutodle #505 Answers, (September 19, 2025)

Here are answers to Yesterday’s Narutodle (#504)

  • Classic: Yagura Karatachi
  • Jutsu: Hiruzen Sarutobi
  • Quote: Mikoto Uchiha
  • Eye: Kabuto Yakushi

How to Play Narutodle

Unlike Wordle, Narutodle typically features several distinct game modes, each designed to test a different facet of your Naruto expertise. The core objective across all modes is to guess the correct Naruto character (or associated element) in the fewest possible tries.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes you’ll find in Narutodle:

  • Classic: In this mode, you need to guess a Naruto character. With each incorrect guess, various properties of the character are revealed, such as their village, affiliation, gender, clan, or unique abilities. You’ll use these clues to narrow down your options and identify the correct ninja. Indicators like green (correct), yellow (partial match), and red (incorrect) will guide your guesses.
  • Quote: This mode presents you with a famous line or phrase from the Naruto series. Your task is to guess which character uttered that specific quote. It’s a test of your memory for dialogue and character personalities.
  • Jutsu: Get ready for action! In the Jutsu mode, you’ll be shown a blurry or partially obscured GIF of a character performing a jutsu. With each incorrect guess, the GIF might become slightly clearer, revealing more details to help you identify the user of the technique.
  • Eye: Can you recognize a ninja by their eyes alone? This challenging mode shows a highly zoomed-in image of a character’s eye (or dōjutsu). Each incorrect guess will zoom out slightly, revealing more of the face until you can make the correct identification.

That’s your daily dose of ninja challenges! Hope you have a fun time playing and maintaining that legendary winning streak, Dattebayo!

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

