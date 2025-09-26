“If you can’t defeat…” Today’s Narutodle Answers #512 (September 26, 2025)

Are you a true Shinobi who can recognize every character, jutsu, and quote from the Hidden Villages? Just like the popular LoLdle, Narutodle is the ultimate daily guessing game for every Naruto fanatic! It’s a unique twist on the Wordle-inspired craze, challenging your knowledge of the sprawling ninja world. If you live and breathe Naruto, then Narutodle is your daily mission. Here are all the answers for the latest Narutodle #512 for September 26, 2025.

Narutodle Hints And Answers for the 512th Edition (September 26, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s Narutodle:

Classic: A kunoichi who originated from Uzushiogakure’s Uzumaki clan

Jutsu: A character who appears as a villain but ultimately acts for a greater good

Quote: "If you can't defeat me with your real power, that'd mean you're even below me who's already dead, right! Fools!!! If that's so, how're ya ever gonna defeat the enemy's boss?!!"

Eye: The starting letter of the name is "T"

Here are the answers for all game modes for Narutodle today:

Click to reveal Narutodle Classic answer Mito Uzumaki

Click to reveal Narutodle Jutsu answer Itachi Uchiha

Click to reveal Narutodle Quote answer Gengetsu Hozuki

Click to reveal Narutodle Eye answer Tobirama Senju

Today’s Narutodle answers were a perfect mix of challenges and deep lore! The Jutsu category was a great pick, forcing you to recall a certain genius Uchiha and his mastery of illusions. The Eye mode was a brilliant trick, making you think about a pragmatic Hokage known for inventing techniques. The Quote was a fun deep cut, asking you to remember the words of an eccentric former Mizukage, while the Classic puzzle featured a legendary Uzumaki matriarch. It was a well-rounded and challenging set! I’d rate this one a solid 4.5 out of 5!

Yesterday’s Narutodle #511 Answers, (September 25, 2025)

Here are answers to Yesterday’s Narutodle (#511)

Classic: Omoi

Omoi Jutsu: Darui

Darui Quote : Kakashi Hatake

: Kakashi Hatake Eye: Mu

How to Play Narutodle

Unlike Wordle, Narutodle typically features several distinct game modes, each designed to test a different facet of your Naruto expertise. The core objective across all modes is to guess the correct Naruto character (or associated element) in the fewest possible tries.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes you’ll find in Narutodle:

Classic: In this mode, you need to guess a Naruto character. With each incorrect guess, various properties of the character are revealed, such as their village, affiliation, gender, clan, or unique abilities. You’ll use these clues to narrow down your options and identify the correct ninja. Indicators like green (correct), yellow (partial match), and red (incorrect) will guide your guesses.

In this mode, you need to guess a Naruto character. With each incorrect guess, various properties of the character are revealed, such as their village, affiliation, gender, clan, or unique abilities. You’ll use these clues to narrow down your options and identify the correct ninja. Indicators like green (correct), yellow (partial match), and red (incorrect) will guide your guesses. Quote: This mode presents you with a famous line or phrase from the Naruto series. Your task is to guess which character uttered that specific quote. It’s a test of your memory for dialogue and character personalities.

This mode presents you with a famous line or phrase from the Naruto series. Your task is to guess which character uttered that specific quote. It’s a test of your memory for dialogue and character personalities. Jutsu: Get ready for action! In the Jutsu mode, you’ll be shown a blurry or partially obscured GIF of a character performing a jutsu. With each incorrect guess, the GIF might become slightly clearer, revealing more details to help you identify the user of the technique.

Get ready for action! In the Jutsu mode, you’ll be shown a blurry or partially obscured GIF of a character performing a jutsu. With each incorrect guess, the GIF might become slightly clearer, revealing more details to help you identify the user of the technique. Eye: Can you recognize a ninja by their eyes alone? This challenging mode shows a highly zoomed-in image of a character’s eye (or dōjutsu). Each incorrect guess will zoom out slightly, revealing more of the face until you can make the correct identification.

That’s your daily dose of ninja challenges! Hope you have a fun time playing and maintaining that legendary winning streak, Dattebayo!