“I’ve drawn hundreds…” Today’s Narutodle Answers #520 (October 4, 2025)

Are you a true Shinobi who can recognize every character, jutsu, and quote from the Hidden Villages? Just like the popular LoLdle, Narutodle is the ultimate daily guessing game for every Naruto fanatic! It’s a unique twist on the Wordle-inspired craze, challenging your knowledge of the sprawling ninja world. If you live and breathe Naruto, then Narutodle is your daily mission. Here are all the answers for the latest Narutodle #520 for October 4, 2025.

Narutodle Hints And Answers for the 520th Edition (October 4, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s Narutodle:

Classic: Head of the Uchiha Clan

Head of the Uchiha Clan Jutsu: Jinchuriki of the Six-Tails

Jinchuriki of the Six-Tails Quote: “I’ve drawn hundreds, maybe thousands of pictures so far… other pictures have the situation at the time, and the artist’s feelings… like portraits have the person’s name… but don’t pictures usually have titles…?”

“I’ve drawn hundreds, maybe thousands of pictures so far… other pictures have the situation at the time, and the artist’s feelings… like portraits have the person’s name… but don’t pictures usually have titles…?” Eye: The starting letter of the name is “I”

Here are the answers for all game modes for Narutodle today:

Click to reveal Narutodle Classic answer Fugaku Uchiha

Click to reveal Narutodle Jutsu answer Utakata

Click to reveal Narutodle Quote answer Sai

Click to reveal Narutodle Eye answer Iruka Umino

Today’s Narutodle answers were a fantastic blend of challenges and deep-cut lore! The Classic puzzle was a great pick, forcing you to think about a former Uchiha clan leader from the past. The Jutsu was a fantastic answer, making you recall a bubble-using Jinchūriki from the Hidden Mist. The Quote was a perfect fit for an artistic member of Team 7, while the Eye mode was a brilliant trick, making you remember a beloved academy teacher instead of a dojutsu user. It was a well-rounded and engaging set! I’d rate this one a solid 4 out of 5!

Yesterday’s Narutodle #519 Answers, (October 3, 2025)

Here are answers to Yesterday’s Narutodle (#519)

Classic: Rock Lee

Rock Lee Jutsu: Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha Quote : Yagura Karatachi

: Yagura Karatachi Eye: Mifune

How to Play Narutodle

Unlike Wordle, Narutodle typically features several distinct game modes, each designed to test a different facet of your Naruto expertise. The core objective across all modes is to guess the correct Naruto character (or associated element) in the fewest possible tries.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes you’ll find in Narutodle:

Classic: In this mode, you need to guess a Naruto character. With each incorrect guess, various properties of the character are revealed, such as their village, affiliation, gender, clan, or unique abilities. You’ll use these clues to narrow down your options and identify the correct ninja. Indicators like green (correct), yellow (partial match), and red (incorrect) will guide your guesses.

In this mode, you need to guess a Naruto character. With each incorrect guess, various properties of the character are revealed, such as their village, affiliation, gender, clan, or unique abilities. You’ll use these clues to narrow down your options and identify the correct ninja. Indicators like green (correct), yellow (partial match), and red (incorrect) will guide your guesses. Quote: This mode presents you with a famous line or phrase from the Naruto series. Your task is to guess which character uttered that specific quote. It’s a test of your memory for dialogue and character personalities.

This mode presents you with a famous line or phrase from the Naruto series. Your task is to guess which character uttered that specific quote. It’s a test of your memory for dialogue and character personalities. Jutsu: Get ready for action! In the Jutsu mode, you’ll be shown a blurry or partially obscured GIF of a character performing a jutsu. With each incorrect guess, the GIF might become slightly clearer, revealing more details to help you identify the user of the technique.

Get ready for action! In the Jutsu mode, you’ll be shown a blurry or partially obscured GIF of a character performing a jutsu. With each incorrect guess, the GIF might become slightly clearer, revealing more details to help you identify the user of the technique. Eye: Can you recognize a ninja by their eyes alone? This challenging mode shows a highly zoomed-in image of a character’s eye (or dōjutsu). Each incorrect guess will zoom out slightly, revealing more of the face until you can make the correct identification.

That’s your daily dose of ninja challenges! Hope you have a fun time playing and maintaining that legendary winning streak, Dattebayo!