Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1305 (August 16, 2025)

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 13, 5, 2, 3, “-“, and “*”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1305 Answer August 16, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer of today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1305 of August 16 is: 76 * 5 = 38

That one was a great challenge! The combination of numbers and operators was definitely tricky, making it a satisfying puzzle to solve. I’d give it a definite 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1304 Answer August 15, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is 4 / 12 * 6 = 2.

How to Play Nerdle (Classic Mode)

Nerdle is a mathematical guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden calculation.

The Goal: You need to guess an 8-character mathematical equation (e.g., 2*2*3=12 ).

You need to guess an 8-character mathematical equation (e.g., ). Valid Guesses: Your guess must always be a mathematically correct equation. It must include one equals sign ( = ), and only a single number (not another calculation) should be to the right of the equals sign. Remember, the standard order of operations (multiplication and division before addition and subtraction) applies!

Your guess must always be a mathematically correct equation. It must include one equals sign ( ), and only a single number (not another calculation) should be to the right of the equals sign. Remember, the standard order of operations (multiplication and division before addition and subtraction) applies! Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you: Green: The digit or operator is correct and in the correct position. Purple: The digit or operator is correct but in the wrong position. Black: The digit or operator is not in the solution at all.

After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you: Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily mathematical challenge!