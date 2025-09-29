Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1349 (September 29, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1349 for September 29, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 18, 5, 6, 7, and “-“.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1349 Answer September 29, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1349 of September 29 is: 18-5-6=7

That was a great Nerdle challenge! The solution required a bit of careful thought, making it a very satisfying puzzle to solve. I’d rate it a solid 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1348 Answer September 28, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is