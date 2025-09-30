Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1350 (September 30, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1350 for September 30, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 5, 5, 6, 16, and “+”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1350 Answer September 30, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1350 of September 30 is: 5+5+6=16

This Nerdle puzzle was a good warm-up for the day. The specific combination of numbers and the puzzle’s structure, using multiple operations, made it a bit tricky to piece together, but the solution felt very satisfying. I’d give it a definite 4 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1349 Answer September 29, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is