Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1352 (October 2, 2025)

Are you a math whiz who loves a good daily challenge? Nerdle is the ultimate numbers game that puts your arithmetic skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden mathematical calculation in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and numerical puzzles, then Nerdle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Nerdle #1352 for October 2, 2025.

Hints for today’s Nerdle of the day

To get you started with a couple of clues, the numbers and symbols involved in today’s answer are: Involves digits 8, 8, 9, 80, “+”, and “*”.

If you were able to figure it out, then that’s great, but if you need help, check out the complete answer below.

Today’s Nerdle #1352 Answer October 2, 2025

Guessing the correct equation is not easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Nerdle answer for today below.

The answer to the Nerdle #1352 of October 2 is: 8+8*9 = 80

This Nerdle puzzle was a good workout for the brain. The specific combination of mixed operations meant you had to be careful with the order of math, which added a fun layer of difficulty. Finding that correct structure felt very satisfying. I’d give it a definite 4 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Nerdle #1351 Answer October 1, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Nerdles is